Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 1,005 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 16,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $84.51 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

