Semtech (SMTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Marc Pegulu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $931,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,995 shares of company stock worth $4,290,572. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 237.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.