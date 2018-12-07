Sensyne Health (SENS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of LON SENS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 169.50 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 94,964 shares.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, engages in developing digital health software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include SEND, an early warning system that allows healthcare professionals to record vital sign observations, including blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, respiratory rate, responsiveness, the presence of an oxygen mask, and a reason for concern by the nurse taking the observations; EDGE:COPD, a prescribed digital therapeutic for monitoring chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home; GDm-Health, a patient-to-clinician system for the management of diabetes in pregnancy; and Support-HF, a digital health software system that underpins a remote patient management service for heart failure patients.

