Serica Energy (SQZ) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a report released on Tuesday.

LON SQZ opened at GBX 113.14 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

