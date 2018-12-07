SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,677 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autoliv by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-10677-shares-of-autoliv-inc-alv.html.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.