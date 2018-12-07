SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $35.38 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

