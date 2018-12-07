SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,961 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,117,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,433,000 after purchasing an additional 465,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CBU stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

