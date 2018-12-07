Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Philip G. Franklin bought 5,095 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $59,917.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin bought 4,905 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/shell-asset-management-co-acquires-new-stake-in-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi.html.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.