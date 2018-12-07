Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,170 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2,553.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,430 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,511,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,698,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $4,812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,129 shares of company stock valued at $44,319,156 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

