Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $670,000 in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $837,733.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $670,000 in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/shell-asset-management-co-invests-670000-in-corenergy-infrastructure-trust-inc-corr.html.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.