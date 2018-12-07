Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $670,000 in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.
In other news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $837,733.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
