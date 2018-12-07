Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,676,000 after purchasing an additional 239,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $193,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Koontz, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,244 shares of company stock worth $2,027,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

