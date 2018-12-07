Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after buying an additional 3,318,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after buying an additional 2,479,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $411,206,000 after buying an additional 1,665,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

