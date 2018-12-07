Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $105,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth $214,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $209,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $495,593. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,654. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

