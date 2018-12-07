SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,110.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. SHIELD has a market cap of $908,110.00 and $1,735.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.02763875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.03120038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00758820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.01393523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00113093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.01692756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00372613 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

