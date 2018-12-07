Shire (SHPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.11.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shire by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the second quarter worth $8,297,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the second quarter worth $14,686,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Shire by 55.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

