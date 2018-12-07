Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $36.27 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $39.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $55,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $550,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

