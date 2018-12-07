Short Interest in CGI (GIB) Drops By 48.4%

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,576 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 1,450,827 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 206.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 12.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of CGI by 80.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

CGI stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. CGI has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

