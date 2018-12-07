ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $128,482.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $128,482.00 and $26,179.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.02962970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00128058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00169998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.09678993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.