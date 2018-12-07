Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 116,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.