Signet Jewelers (SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE:SIG opened at $41.00 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $12,958,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 322,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

