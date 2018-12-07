Simmons First National (SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 11,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $41,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 342,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.