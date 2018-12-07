SINA (SINA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. SINA has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. SINA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SINA in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SINA by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

