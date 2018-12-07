Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 169.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

