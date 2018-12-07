Skechers USA (SKX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, which perked up investors despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern. Meanwhile, the stock has declined and underperformed the industry in the past one month.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers USA to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.49.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 169.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

