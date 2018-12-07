Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

12/7/2018 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/29/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

11/28/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

11/16/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyworks delivered encouraging fourth quarter results. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. However, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. Notably, Skyworks stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's decline in the past year.”

11/13/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/12/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Charter Equity.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. Escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. Notably, Skyworks stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's decline in the past year. However, the company benefits from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions.”

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 513,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,930,810 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

