Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Sleep Country Canada to a buy rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.44.

ZZZ stock opened at C$22.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.85 and a one year high of C$37.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

