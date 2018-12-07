Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Sleep Country Canada to a buy rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.44.

ZZZ stock opened at C$22.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.85 and a one year high of C$37.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

