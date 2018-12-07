Smiths Group (SMIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,590

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price (down previously from GBX 1,850 ($24.17)) on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,685 ($22.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smiths Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,671.36 ($21.84).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($17.65) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 2,972 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £44,461.12 ($58,096.33). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 901 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, with a total value of £12,505.88 ($16,341.15). Insiders acquired 9,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,802 in the last three months.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

