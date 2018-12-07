Snap (SNAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.75

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 15226892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on Snap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The company had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $80,070.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,146.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $626,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,767,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224,747 shares of company stock worth $15,082,625.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

