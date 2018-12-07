Social Reality Inc (SRAX) Given $9.20 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Social Reality an industry rank of 221 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 112,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,628. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a net margin of 84.23% and a return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Social Reality will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

