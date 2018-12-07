Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.33% of Solaredge Technologies worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 131,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,974. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.42. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

