Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sennen Potash (SN) Stock Price

News stories about Sennen Potash (CVE:SN) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sennen Potash earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Sennen Potash stock remained flat at $C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Sennen Potash has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.55.

About Sennen Potash

Sennen Potash Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

