Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (HYMTF) Stock Price

Media headlines about HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

About HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

