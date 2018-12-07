Sonic (SONC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,890,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 919,641 shares.The stock last traded at $43.49 and had previously closed at $43.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Sonic had a net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sonic’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $108,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $3,855,970.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sonic by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sonic during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonic during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONC)

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

