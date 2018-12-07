Sonoco Products (SON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Sonoco Products also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.47-3.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/sonoco-products-son-releases-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.