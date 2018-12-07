South Jersey Industries (SJI) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. South Jersey Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected South Jersey Industries’ score:

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 2,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, CEO Michael J. Renna bought 3,220 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $99,240.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

