Southern (SO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, Southern Company has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last seven quarters. It dominates the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, Southern Company's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. SO inlked divestment deals worth more than $8 billion this year, which will further help to raise cash and upgrade its portfolio. Sporting a low beta – translating into less volatility – and a reasonable valuation, Southern Company is seen as an attractive investment. “

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.54.

NYSE SO opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.07. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

