Southwest Gas (SWX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SWX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Williams Capital raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

SWX traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,721. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

