SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 213,161 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

