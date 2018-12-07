SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the exchange traded fund’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

CWB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 31,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,768. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5,293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 94,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

