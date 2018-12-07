SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $154,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

DIA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.63. 111,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,674. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.20 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6009 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

