SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,023. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

