Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Position Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

