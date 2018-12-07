Sphera Funds Management LTD. Decreases Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.31% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Edward Bass bought 1,679 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,661.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $282,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,028. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

RETA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,280. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 3.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

