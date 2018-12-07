Sphre AIR (XID) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Sphre AIR has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $72.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphre AIR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.03037679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00139211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00175568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.06 or 0.09483580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sphre AIR Profile

Sphre AIR was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo. Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco.

Sphre AIR Token Trading

Sphre AIR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphre AIR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

