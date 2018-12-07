Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of SMTA stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Spirit MTA REIT has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

