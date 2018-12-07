Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Director Steven H. Townsend Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Steven H. Townsend purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $48,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 1,070,177 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 1,008,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

