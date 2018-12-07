SPS Commerce (SPSC) vs. Shopify (SHOP) Financial Comparison

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPS Commerce and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 7 0 2.88 Shopify 0 7 10 0 2.59

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $88.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $166.41, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $220.57 million 6.64 -$2.44 million $0.42 197.43 Shopify $673.30 million 23.89 -$39.99 million ($0.42) -358.00

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 3.16% 5.55% 4.66% Shopify -6.93% -4.26% -3.89%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Shopify on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.