Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Short Interest Down 37.6% in November

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,175 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 2,514,388 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,135,000 after purchasing an additional 813,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 681,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 244,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Short Interest Down 37.6% in November” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/stag-industrial-inc-stag-short-interest-down-37-6-in-november.html.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.