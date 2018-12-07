Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $52.23 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $52,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,828.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

