Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at Gabelli raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

SWK stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.